Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS.
Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $615.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.
About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
