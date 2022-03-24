Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $615.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 174,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.