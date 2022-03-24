Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,892 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,892 ($38.07) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.43) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.28) to GBX 2,670 ($35.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($34.29) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,400.17 ($31.60).

REL traded up GBX 2.73 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,319.73 ($30.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,247.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,266.82. The firm has a market cap of £44.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.55. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,781 ($23.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,451 ($32.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

In other news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.92), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($414,951.17).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

