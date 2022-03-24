Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 1,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Relx to a “buy” rating and set a $26.15 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,605.00 price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

