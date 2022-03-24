ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues Earnings Results

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:SOL opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $474.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

ReneSola declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

