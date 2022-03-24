ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues Earnings Results

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:SOL opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $474.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $13.02.
ReneSola declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.
About ReneSola (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
