Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.
Rent-A-Center has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
