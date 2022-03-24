Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.29. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 787 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc acquired 129,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $873,119.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 491,197 shares of company stock worth $3,449,927.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

