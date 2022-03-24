Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.29. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 787 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.
In related news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc acquired 129,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $873,119.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 491,197 shares of company stock worth $3,449,927.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reservoir Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSVR)
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
