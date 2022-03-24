Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 46,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

NYSE LYB opened at $104.19 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

