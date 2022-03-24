Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of SLM worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.87 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

