Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.75.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $460.13 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $332.70 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.36 and a 200-day moving average of $495.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

