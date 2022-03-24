Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

