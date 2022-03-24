Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,809 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Helen of Troy worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $200.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.67. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $194.48 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

