Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,079 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,220 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after buying an additional 161,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $220,482,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $67.36 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Several analysts have commented on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

