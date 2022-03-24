Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $21,029,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,580,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 514,678 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

