Reviewing Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 Texas Instruments 2 12 9 0 2.30

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $208.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Volatility & Risk

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56% Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Texas Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.56 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.99 Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 9.01 $7.77 billion $8.26 21.68

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. It markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

