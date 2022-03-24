Rewardiqa (REW) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $30,331.17 and approximately $26.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00068992 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

