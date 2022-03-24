RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.79 and the lowest is $5.33. RH posted earnings per share of $5.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.76 to $26.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $26.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.62 to $29.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth $165,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $360.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 12 month low of $320.81 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.36.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

