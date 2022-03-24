Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.17. Root shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 1,962 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

Get Root alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $528.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.27.

In other Root news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Root by 3,807.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,924 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Root by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 498,681 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.