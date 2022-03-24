Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after purchasing an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $462.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.88 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

