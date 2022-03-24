Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.710-$5.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $90.42. 1,723,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Barclays cut their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

