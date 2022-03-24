Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Robert Dunn Acquires 185,000 Shares

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Robert Dunn bought 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £48,100 ($63,322.80).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Dunn acquired 53,500 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,910 ($18,312.27).

LON:ROL opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. Rotala PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.98 ($0.49). The company has a market cap of £13.78 million and a PE ratio of 275.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

