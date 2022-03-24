Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Robert Dunn Acquires 185,000 Shares

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Robert Dunn bought 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £48,100 ($63,322.80).
Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Dunn acquired 53,500 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,910 ($18,312.27).
LON:ROL opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. Rotala PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.98 ($0.49). The company has a market cap of £13.78 million and a PE ratio of 275.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.74.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
Rotala Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.