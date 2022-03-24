Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $203.90 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average of $216.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

