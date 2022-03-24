Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 410 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

