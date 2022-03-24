Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NVS opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.