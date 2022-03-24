Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $107.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.