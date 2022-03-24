Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $252,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Snap were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Snap by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Snap by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738 over the last three months.

Snap Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.