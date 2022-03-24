Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $225,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $173.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.