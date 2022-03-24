Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BP were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in BP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 136,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in BP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.85%.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

