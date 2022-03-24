Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $126.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

