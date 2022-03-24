Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 345 ($4.54) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 420 ($5.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.20) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 407.56 ($5.37).

LON ROR traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 332 ($4.37). 533,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 322.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.94). The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,751.18).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

