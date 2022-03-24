Rover Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.
ROVR opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
