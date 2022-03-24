Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BYG. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.01) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,750 ($23.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,605 ($21.13).

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,499 ($19.73). 248,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,092. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,093 ($14.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($23.17). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,444.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,511.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

