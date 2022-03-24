Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 640 ($8.43) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.23) to GBX 768 ($10.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.56) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($6.19) to GBX 355 ($4.67) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 685.45 ($9.02).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

RMG stock opened at GBX 356.70 ($4.70) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 409.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 452.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.08).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.