Royal Mail’s (ROYMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $640.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMF remained flat at $$4.80 during trading hours on Thursday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

