Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Azul worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Azul by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

