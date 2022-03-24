Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,405 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Aramark worth $24,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,556,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,447,000 after acquiring an additional 228,524 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,796,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

Aramark Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.