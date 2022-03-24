Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,919 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.14% of Two Harbors Investment worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 317,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

