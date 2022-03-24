Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $26,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,352,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,213,000 after buying an additional 90,236 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

NYSE CHD opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $104.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

