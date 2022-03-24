Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $3,655.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,792.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.77 or 0.07059089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.84 or 0.00284723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.00833724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00103534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014108 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.00456213 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00421177 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 36,851,484 coins and its circulating supply is 36,734,172 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

