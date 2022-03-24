Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Down 12.3%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) shares were down 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 798,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 785,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$729.71 million and a PE ratio of -86.32.

In related news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,382.75. Also, Director David Fennell purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,548.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.