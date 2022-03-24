Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

SAFRY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($147.25) to €130.00 ($142.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($150.55) to €140.00 ($153.85) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Safran stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Safran has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

