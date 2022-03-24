SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

SAIL opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

