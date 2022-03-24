salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 61.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,460. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $211.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.74, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

