Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

NYSE IOT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,332. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.