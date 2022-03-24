Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

SDVKY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

SDVKY stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

