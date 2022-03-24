Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $203.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $216.80 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $146.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $875.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.86 million to $933.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $886.02 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

