Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.66

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$16.66 and last traded at C$16.93, with a volume of 27568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.

Separately, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.61.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.77%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

