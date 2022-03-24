Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. 208,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,351. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.75.

