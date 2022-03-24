Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.50) and traded as low as GBX 415.48 ($5.47). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.50), with a volume of 170,822 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 417.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.50.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

