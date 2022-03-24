Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.50) and traded as low as GBX 415.48 ($5.47). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.50), with a volume of 170,822 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 417.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.50.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SCAM)
Recommended Stories
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.