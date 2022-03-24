scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.34. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.
scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.