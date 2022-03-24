scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.34. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

