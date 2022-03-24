SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.17

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.17 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.30). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.29), with a volume of 114,995 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.41. The company has a market capitalization of £177.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52.

Get SDI Group alerts:

About SDI Group (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.